Job Opening: Account Executive - Cross-Platform Sales

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a driven Cross-Platform Account Executive. The ideal candidate will thrive on being an integral part of a transforming industry. A key aspect of the role will be to present and sell multi-platform opportunities to all agency levels, as well as directly to clients.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Identifying, crafting, and selling multi-platform opportunities to agencies and direct clients
- Actively identify new business opportunities, and develop plans for new accounts to generate strategic partnerships that result in new sales revenue
- Performing cost-benefit analyses of existing and potential customers
- Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum 3 years sales experience with an emphasis on agency and client direct sales
- Must be a self-starter with a competitive spirit
- Strong presentation skills
- Bachelor's degree from a 4-year program
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- At least a 3 year Proven track record of success selling at the Agency and Client level
- Demonstrated ability to ideate and implement creative approaches to sales in an evolving marketplace
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 656355BR (ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE - CROSS PLATFORM SALES); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.