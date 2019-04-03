KGO jobs page

Job Opening: Account Executive - Cross-Platform Sales

Posted: 4/3/19
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: Sales

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a driven Cross-Platform Account Executive. The ideal candidate will thrive on being an integral part of a transforming industry. A key aspect of the role will be to present and sell multi-platform opportunities to all agency levels, as well as directly to clients.

RESPONSIBILITIES:
  • Identifying, crafting, and selling multi-platform opportunities to agencies and direct clients

  • Actively identify new business opportunities, and develop plans for new accounts to generate strategic partnerships that result in new sales revenue

  • Performing cost-benefit analyses of existing and potential customers

  • Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales


BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
  • Minimum 3 years sales experience with an emphasis on agency and client direct sales

  • Must be a self-starter with a competitive spirit

  • Strong presentation skills

  • Bachelor's degree from a 4-year program


PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
  • At least a 3 year Proven track record of success selling at the Agency and Client level

  • Demonstrated ability to ideate and implement creative approaches to sales in an evolving marketplace


TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 656355BR (ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE - CROSS PLATFORM SALES); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
