Job Opening: Account Executive

Identifying, crafting, and selling multi-platform opportunities to agencies and direct clients



Actively identify new business opportunities, and develop plans for new accounts to generate strategic partnerships that result in new sales revenue



Performing cost-benefit analyses of existing and potential customers



Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales



Minimum 3 years sales experience with an emphasis on agency and client direct sales



Must be a self-starter with a competitive spirit



Strong presentation skills



At least a 3 year Proven track record of success selling at the Agency and Client level



Demonstrated ability to ideate and implement creative approaches to sales in an evolving marketplace



Bachelor's degree from a 4-year program

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

KGO-TV/ABC7 (subsidiary of Walt Disney Television), the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a driven Account Executive capable of growing revenue across all station platforms. The ideal candidate will thrive on being an integral part of a transforming industry. A key aspect of the role will be to present and sell multi-platform opportunities to all agency levels, as well as directly to clients.Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#(ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.