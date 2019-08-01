KGO jobs page

Job Opening: Account Executive

Posted: 8/1/19
POSITION: ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
DATE POSTED: August 1, 2019
DEPARTMENT: SALES

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

KGO-TV/ABC7 (subsidiary of Walt Disney Television), the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a driven Account Executive capable of growing revenue across all station platforms. The ideal candidate will thrive on being an integral part of a transforming industry. A key aspect of the role will be to present and sell multi-platform opportunities to all agency levels, as well as directly to clients.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Identifying, crafting, and selling multi-platform opportunities to agencies and direct clients

  • Actively identify new business opportunities, and develop plans for new accounts to generate strategic partnerships that result in new sales revenue

  • Performing cost-benefit analyses of existing and potential customers

  • Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Minimum 3 years sales experience with an emphasis on agency and client direct sales

  • Must be a self-starter with a competitive spirit

  • Strong presentation skills

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • At least a 3 year Proven track record of success selling at the Agency and Client level

  • Demonstrated ability to ideate and implement creative approaches to sales in an evolving marketplace

  • Bachelor's degree from a 4-year program

TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 692968BR (ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerskgo jobs pagejobs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job Opening: Marketing Producer
KGO-TV/ABC7 Internships: Disney Professional Internships Program
Job Opening: Data Journalism Fellow
Job Opening: Account Executive - Cross-Platform Sales
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
Gilroy shooting victims share story after hospital release
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
This woman lives in a closet in San Francisco
Man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite
Jury deliberations continue in Ghost Ship Trial
Garlic Festival attendee also survived Las Vegas Massacre
Show More
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Santa Clara Co. Fair opens with increased security after fatal shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
New Selena mural unveiled in singer's former neighborhood
Bay Area father visits son held in death of Italian police officer
More TOP STORIES News