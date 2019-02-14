Job Opening: Assistant News Director

Description of Duties: : KGO-TV, the ABC owned television station in the San Francisco Bay Area is seeking an outstanding Assistant News Director to join the ABC7 News Team. We are located at the center of Innovation and we welcome an "idea person" who is innovative and will challenge the status quo. The ideal candidate will be a dynamic and dedicated hands-on newsperson to lead the daily operation of linear and digital content.
The Asst. News Director will report to and work closely with the Vice-President of News to achieve KGO's strategic goals. This newsroom leader will supervise Daypart Executive Producers, and other News Managers to execute the vision of being the best multi-platform content provider in the Bay Area. The Assistant News Director will collaborate with the VP of News, the Digital Director, and the Audience Development team to execute content creation across all platforms.
Responsibilities:
- Guide daily news coverage and content, including breaking news events, and enterprise reporting.
- Ensure the daily goals are communicated to the staff and successfully executed.
- Organize and plan content coverage for major events
- Oversee I-Team, Seven on Your Side units and Special Projects Producers
- Recruit and hire newsroom personnel in collaboration with VP of News.
- College degree and five years previous management experience in a top 20 market preferred.
Qualifications:
- Excellent news judgement and ability to lead and inspire the ABC7 News Team.
- Proven leader with the ability to make decisions on daily content and logistics in a fast-paced environment.
- Expertise in digital, social media, and distribution platforms.
- Strong interpersonal, coaching, and collaborative management skills
Detail oriented, highly organized, and able to multi-task in demanding situations
Preferred Qualifications:
- Previous experience as an Assistant News Director or Digital Director, or five years of experience in news management.
- College degree in Journalism.
- Knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area and the diverse communities KGO-TV serves.
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 639295BR - (Assistant News Director); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter. NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.