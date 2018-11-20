KGO JOBS PAGE

Job Opening: Associate Graphic Designer, Part-Time

Department: Audience Development
Posted 11/20/18

ABC7 News in San Francisco seeks a part-time graphic designer to join our creative team! Our ideal designer likes to keep it clean (in a design sense), thrives in a team environment but can work independently, and likes to have fun!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Design/animate graphics to support ABC7 newscasts

  • Collaborate with a team of journalists/content creators

  • Thrive in a in a fast-paced, deadline driven, news environment

  • Must be available to work a night shift: 1:30p-10:30p

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong graphic design skills using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects

  • Knowledge of Premiere and Cinema 4D is a plus

  • Technically savvy and familiar with various video formats, codecs, frame rates, audio compression, and standards for web video

  • Passion for visual storytelling with a strong sense of design, typography, and illustration

  • Team player with a professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision

  • Works well under tight deadlines both independently and within groups

  • Solid communication skills, along with the ability to be flexible and adapt quickly

  • Able to handle multiple projects at once

  • Please provide links to your portfolio and reel. Note: they will look even better after working here!

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#614436BR - ASSOCIATE GRAPHIC DESIGNER, PART-TIME; create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsKGO jobs page
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job Opening: Executive Producer (Non-Union)
Job Opening: Senior Digital Producer (Video)
Job Opening: 7 On Your Side Coordinator (Non-Union)
Job Opening: Investigative Multi-Platform Journalist
More KGO jobs page
CAREERS
Job Opening: Executive Producer (Non-Union)
Job Opening: Senior Digital Producer (Video)
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
Job Opening: 7 On Your Side Coordinator (Non-Union)
More Careers
Top Stories
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
Oakmont Senior Living reaches settlement after deadly North Bay Fires
Lettuce Warning: Health officials say don't eat romaine
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Touching moment caught on video of cat reuniting with owner after Camp Fire
US stocks fall amid weak results from retailers, losses for tech companies
Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Show More
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Camp Fire smoke causing delays at SFO
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
More News