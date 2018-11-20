Job Opening: Associate Graphic Designer, Part-Time

ABC7 News in San Francisco seeks a part-time graphic designer to join our creative team! Our ideal designer likes to keep it clean (in a design sense), thrives in a team environment but can work independently, and likes to have fun!
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design/animate graphics to support ABC7 newscasts
- Collaborate with a team of journalists/content creators
- Thrive in a in a fast-paced, deadline driven, news environment
- Must be available to work a night shift: 1:30p-10:30p
REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong graphic design skills using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects
- Knowledge of Premiere and Cinema 4D is a plus
- Technically savvy and familiar with various video formats, codecs, frame rates, audio compression, and standards for web video
- Passion for visual storytelling with a strong sense of design, typography, and illustration
- Team player with a professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision
- Works well under tight deadlines both independently and within groups
- Solid communication skills, along with the ability to be flexible and adapt quickly
- Able to handle multiple projects at once
- Please provide links to your portfolio and reel. Note: they will look even better after working here!
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#614436BR - ASSOCIATE GRAPHIC DESIGNER, PART-TIME; create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.