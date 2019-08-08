KGO jobs page

Job Opening: Breaking News and Traffic Anchor (AFTRA)

Posted: 8/8/19
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: NEWS

KGO-TV/ABC7, the Disney Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is reimagining the role of the morning traffic anchor. The person for this job will not only become the traffic authority for the Bay Area, but they will also be on top of all breaking news happening anywhere in the world across ABC7's linear and digital platforms.

This Breaking News Anchor will need to be able to switch gears in a moment's notice to cover all breaking news happening in the morning.

  • Knowledge of Bay Area traffic and transit, and previous on-air reporting experience required.


  • Must have medium to major market experience.


  • College degree preferred.


  • Experience operating WSI Max Traffic a plus.


  • This is an AFTRA position.


TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 696705BR (Breaking News and Traffic Anchor), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
