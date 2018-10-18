Job Opening: Community Journalist (Union)

ABC7/KGO-TV, the Disney-ABC Owned station in San Francisco, is looking for innovative multi-platform journalists who are ready to start or advance their careers by becoming part of a new effort to shape the future of video storytelling and make a positive difference in the communities we serve by creating great local content.
We want self-sufficient story tellers who can create memorable content for our digital, social media and broadcast platforms. You must be able to take a story from concept to completion every day. Successful candidates will join a corps of community journalists who will report hyper-local stories from neighborhoods where they live. We regard this as an entry-level position and we will mentor you to prepare for future career opportunities. You should be as comfortable in front of the camera as you are behind it and truly love the art of telling a good story.
You will be expected to produce various styles for various platforms. You must be able to research, set-up, shoot, edit, and write content on a daily basis. Experience with Adobe Premiere and/or Dalet One-Cut is a plus. You must be willing to be assigned to live in a specific community in order to cultivate contacts and root-out great, exclusive, unique local stories.
We want respected, knowledgeable, and ethical station representatives. You must be willing to work any day, any shift. Candidates should submit work showing cool, creative and innovative uses of video, images, graphics, writing, shooting and editing.
This is an AFTRA position
TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 602560BR Community Journalist (Union), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.