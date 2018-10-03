KGO JOBS PAGE

Job Opening: Consumer Counselor (Part-time)

Department: News - 7 On Your Side
Posted 10/16/18

ABC7 News/KGO-TV, the ABC owned-and-operated station in San Francisco, CA is looking for a Consumer Counselor to join their "Seven On Your Side" department. The position is part-time.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Answer consumer calls and provide assistance by giving referrals and information relevant to the viewer's complaint.

  • Resolve consumer issues for those who email "Seven On Your Side."

  • Enter each call, email, and follow-up investigation correspondence into consumer database.

  • Communicate with companies to resolve consumer issues.

  • Conduct online research to assist the consumer.

  • Track trends and complaints. Flag potential news stories.

  • Attend community popup events around the Bay Area as needed; provide in-person assistance to viewers.

  • Serve as brand ambassador and positively represent ABC7 News/KGO-TV in all correspondence with viewers and companies.

Required skills and qualifications:

  • Outstanding communication skills via phone and email.

  • Highly proficient in online research.

  • MS Word, Microsoft Outlook, Database Entry.

  • Problem solving.

  • Effective listening, verbal and written communication skills.

  • Knowledge of consumer issues preferred (laws, scams, contracts, etc.).

TO APPLY:
Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 602156BR - (Consumer Counselor Part-Time), ABC Owned Television Station (KGO-TV), create a candidate profile and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsKGO jobs page
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job Opening: Multi-Platform Weekend Anchor Reporter
Job Opening: News Writer/Producer (Union)
Job Opening: Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring)
Job Opening: Digital Content Producer (Full-Time)
More KGO jobs page
CAREERS
JCPenney hosting hiring event at Bay Are stores
Job Opening: Multi-Platform Weekend Anchor Reporter
Job Opening: News Writer/Producer (Union)
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
More Careers
Top Stories
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
3 injured, 1 critically after 20 foot rebar tower falls in Fremont
Feinstein, de Leon have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Warriors star Draymond Green's son steals show after game
Boy rejects apology after being accused of grabbing woman
Show More
1 hospitalized after U.S. Park Police officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Mysterious polio-like paralyzing illness found in 22 states
First Lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
Curious seal pets diver like a puppy
AP source: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
More News