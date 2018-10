Job Opening: Consumer Counselor (Part-time)

Answer consumer calls and provide assistance by giving referrals and information relevant to the viewer's complaint.



Resolve consumer issues for those who email "Seven On Your Side."



Enter each call, email, and follow-up investigation correspondence into consumer database.



Communicate with companies to resolve consumer issues.



Conduct online research to assist the consumer.



Track trends and complaints. Flag potential news stories.



Attend community popup events around the Bay Area as needed; provide in-person assistance to viewers.



Serve as brand ambassador and positively represent ABC7 News/KGO-TV in all correspondence with viewers and companies.



Outstanding communication skills via phone and email.



Highly proficient in online research.



MS Word, Microsoft Outlook, Database Entry.



Problem solving.



Effective listening, verbal and written communication skills.



Knowledge of consumer issues preferred (laws, scams, contracts, etc.).

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.