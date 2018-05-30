KGO JOBS PAGE

Job Opening: Consumer Counselor

Posted 5/30/18

ABC7 News/KGO-TV, the ABC owned-and-operated station in San Francisco, CA is looking for a Consumer Counselor to join their "Seven On Your Side" department. The position is part-time.

Key responsibilities include:
--Answer consumer calls and provide assistance by giving referrals and information relevant to the viewer's complaint.
--Resolve consumer issues for those who email "Seven On Your Side."
--Enter each call, email, and follow-up investigation correspondence into consumer database.
--Communicate with companies to resolve consumer issues.
--Conduct online research to assist the consumer.
--Track trends and complaints. Flag potential news stories.
--Attend community popup events around the Bay Area as needed; provide in-person assistance to viewers.
--Serve as brand ambassador and positively represent ABC7 News/KGO-TV in all correspondence with viewers and companies.

Required skills and qualifications:
--Outstanding communication skills via phone and email.
--Highly proficient in online research.
--MS Word, Microsoft Outlook, Database Entry.
--Problem solving.
--Effective listening, verbal and written communication skills.
--Knowledge of consumer issues preferred (laws, scams, contracts, etc.).

TO APPLY:
Please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#498836BR (Consumer Counselor), ABC Owned Television Station (KGO-TV), create a candidate profile and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
