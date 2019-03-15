Job Opening: Creative Content Producer (Full-Time)

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV, the ABC owned television station in the San Francisco Bay Area, is looking for a Creative Content Producer to join our team.
The producer will be involved in creating compelling multi-platform content with a focus on digital video products. Responsibilities will cover research, production and post-production responsibilities, including versioning assets for multiple endpoints. The ideal candidate will be comfortable covering a wide variety of topics in today's fast-paced news environment, including everything from pop culture to politics to breaking news. This candidate will also have a passion for and strong knowledge of visual design, social media and content trends, as well as emerging technology and platforms.
The producer reports directly to the Content Innovation Director and will work directly with members of the digital and news teams to produce video content across ABC7's multiple platforms. Must be comfortable participating in brainstorms, peer reviews of content and collaborating on short and long-term projects.
OTVS has television stations and distinct audiences/consumers that exist across our various websites, apps, social media channels, and new media products in eight key markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with day-to-day editorial responsibilities, including researching potential projects, pitching those project, delivering completed assets to various end points.
- Edit video clips and photos
- Contribute ideas on editorial coverage and how to bring a creative perspective to established subjects
- Help with projects in both the editorial and branded content space
- Copy edit written stories and provide creative feedback on videos
- Assist with research and media gathering
- Posting to all of ABC7's digital platforms including website, app, and social media
Basic Qualifications:
- BA or BS from a four year accredited college or university
- Minimum four years' experience creating compelling digital content, including short form video
- Strong non-linear editing skills, with a focus on story and pacing
- Strong writing and copy editing skills
- Strong visual design skills
- Well-versed in Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, Media Encoder and After Effects
- Extensive experience handling multiple projects from ideation to final delivery
- Superior attention to detail with excellent organizational and communication skills
- Strong understanding of digital, social and mobile platforms
- Must be willing to work early morning, night, weekend and holiday shifts as needed
Preferred Qualifications:
- Prior experience in news covering local, national and international topics, including breaking news coverage
- Experience creating digital video content on Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro
- Experience shooting video for digital platforms
TO APPLY:
Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 646076BR (Creative Content Producer); create a candidate profile and upload your resume and a cover letter to be considered for the position.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.