Job Opening: Digital Content Producer (Full-Time)

Posted 9/14/18
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7, the ABC Owned and Operated Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a dynamic, self-starting, tech-savvy Digital Content Producer to join our team. The Digital Content Producer (Full-Time) reports directly to the Director of Digital Strategy & Operations and works with all departments to produce content across ABC7's multiple platforms.
Key responsibilities will include: Publishing daily and breaking news stories, producing and editing videos and other types of content, and posting to all of ABC7's digital platforms including website, app, and social media.
The right candidate will have a strong interest in both local and national news and information, solid news judgement, and an understanding of journalism standards and practices.
Candidates should thrive multitasking in a fast-paced, deadline-driven role, be comfortable in a high-pressure content creation environment, have excellent communication skills, be able to solve problems on the fly - and have a positive attitude.
A strong understanding of social media practices aimed at engaging audiences, as well as a working knowledge of digital metrics and analytics are critical. Experience using ENPS, iNews, Dalet and other content systems are helpful for your candidacy. Experience with Adobe Creative Suite or and the ability to craft short form video content is a strong plus.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
1. Applicant must possess strong writing and copy-editing skills and be able to write compelling copy quickly and accurately, without grammatical or factual errors. All applicants will be given timed writing tests which include story, headline and social media writing.
2. Strong computer and typing skills; knowledge of basic HTML; familiarity with basic image and video editing tools
3. At least three years' experience working in a digital content environment.
4. Journalism degree preferred
NOTE: This position will require working night, weekend, and holiday shifts. We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be flexible and willing to work any day or shift, as needed.
TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 594717BR (Digital Content Producer - Full-Time), create a candidate profile, and upload a cover letter, resume and two writing samples.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
