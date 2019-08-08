KGO jobs page

Job Opening: Digital Live Desk Reporter (AFTRA)

Posted: 8/8/19
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: NEWS

KGO-TV/ABC7, the Disney Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated, technically-savvy multi-platform journalist to join our morning daypart team. Candidates should have experience working and multitasking in a high-pressure environment.

Applicant must possess:

  • Strong writing and copy-editing skills;


  • Proficiency with AP Style;


  • Solid knowledge of basic HTML and strong grasp of social media.


Key responsibilities include:

  • Timely posting of breaking news on digital platforms;


  • Working with morning news producers to coordinate on-air news coverage and strong live presentation skills;


  • This person will be a digital producer/reporter first, on-air reporter second;


  • Make your mark on abc7news.com and social media by being a digital superstar!


  • If you are comfortable handling live breaking news on-air and online, please apply;


  • Knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area is a bonus;


  • College degree preferred;


  • This is an AFTRA position.


TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 696706BR (Digital Live Desk Reporter), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerskgo jobs pagejobs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job Opening: Breaking News and Traffic Anchor (AFTRA)
Job Opening: Marketing Promo Producer
Job Opening: Account Executive
KGO-TV/ABC7 Internships: Disney Professional Internships Program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Lake Co.
1 dead after fiery crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling coming
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Gov. Newsom backs CA rent increase cap proposal
BART says video shows victims arguing with suspect before stabbing
Show More
High school on Treasure Island offers free housing to students
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
Woman kicked off Frontier flight sues for $55 million
Former governor's new book takes close look at racism in U.S.
Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear celebrate Emmy nominations for 'Live' sitcom tribute
More TOP STORIES News