Job Opening: Digital Live Desk Reporter (AFTRA)

KGO-TV/ABC7, the Disney Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated, technically-savvy multi-platform journalist to join our morning daypart team. Candidates should have experience working and multitasking in a high-pressure environment.
Applicant must possess:
- Strong writing and copy-editing skills;
- Proficiency with AP Style;
- Solid knowledge of basic HTML and strong grasp of social media.
Key responsibilities include:
- Timely posting of breaking news on digital platforms;
- Working with morning news producers to coordinate on-air news coverage and strong live presentation skills;
- This person will be a digital producer/reporter first, on-air reporter second;
- Make your mark on abc7news.com and social media by being a digital superstar!
- If you are comfortable handling live breaking news on-air and online, please apply;
- Knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area is a bonus;
- College degree preferred;
- This is an AFTRA position.
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 696706BR (Digital Live Desk Reporter), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.