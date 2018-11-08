Job Opening: Executive Producer (Non-Union)

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television station in San Francisco has an immediate opening for an Executive Producer to join our ABC7 News team.
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned and Operated Television station in San Francisco, has an immediate opening for an Executive Producer to join our ABC7 News team.
We are seeking an innovative leader with superior news judgment to drive the gathering, creation and distribution of engaging, compelling content. This person manages content for digital and linear in conjunction with other news managers. The ideal candidate must have a keen understanding of multi-platform strategy, a track record of breaking news success stories and thrive in a very competitive environment. This person will excel by executing big-picture goals while focusing on the details with daily content coverage. We are looking for a proven leader with excellent communication and collaboration skills. He or she will inspire the news team to produce enterprise content for liner, digital and social with storytelling that is optimized for each screen.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Encourage innovation, risk-taking and powerful storytelling in crafting great content
- Inspire producers and writers to use creative production techniques and new forms of media to enhance content across platforms
- Supervise newscast and digital producers and writers and provide consistent feedback by setting goals and tracking progress
- Work with Audience Development to ensure the brand promise is met with our multi-platform content
- Contribute strategic content ideas in editorial meetings
- Collaborate with Assignment Editors and Digital Producers on multi-platform breaking news coverage
- Copy edit linear and digital scripts
- Foster a positive work-place attitude and encourage a collaborative spirit
- Perform other tasks as required by the News Director
College degree and five years previous management experience in a top 20 market preferred.
