Job Opening: Executive Producer - Premium Content

Job Description
ABC7 / KGO-TV, THE WALT DISNEY OWNED STATION IN SAN FRANCISCO, is looking for an experienced premium content creator to develop and produce innovative and revenue-generating programming and projects across all platforms. Using data driven content strategies to set priorities, this is a dynamic and creative content leader for local events and lifestyle, special broadcasts, digital verticals, sales content and the ABC Owned Television Stations growing Localish brand. This EXECUTIVE PRODUCER role will serve as the chief incubator and thought leader for ideating, creating, and boosting premium content for KGO across all platforms.
Job Responsibilities
- Generate ideas for, and oversee local events and lifestyle, special broadcasts, digital verticals, sales content and Localish
- Partner with forward-thinking sales leaders to maximize revenue opportunities from premium and integrated content deals
- Takes risks and willing to serve as a creative incubator
- Build and cultivate partnerships for growth and exposure
- Create community and PR based ideas and events with our sales and marketing teams
- Work directly with the Audience Development team on best content for growth and distribution
- Work directly with content creators and content initiatives, both inside and outside the station
- Ability to script, edit and shoot as necessary
Basic Qualifications
- Proven digital content editorial savvy - plus digital media research experience
- A leadership approach that fosters collaboration and innovation
- Ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities, strategies as well as market opportunities and challenges to drive growth and performance improvement.
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong written, verbal and presentation skills
- Knows how to leverage our brand credibility and credentials to get buy in from businesses and partners on revenue generating branded content
- 10+ years experience in media entertainment industry
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 627787BR- Executive Producer - Premium Content (KGO), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.