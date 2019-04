Job Opening: Integrated Marketing/Brand Partnerships Account Executive

Develop and Sell integrated marketing campaigns that cut across a range of categories, businesses, and platforms



Work with PR agencies and direct clients to identify content integration and product placement opportunities



Collaborate with Production and Programming Teams to identify the best distribution platforms for specific branded content campaigns

Minimum 5 years experience as an integrated sales and marketing professional with a focus on media sales and partnerships





Must be a self-starter with a competitive spirit



Strong presentation skills



Bachelor's degree from a 4-year program

Proven track record of year-over-year performance with specific examples of success



Demonstrated ability to ideate and implement creative approaches to sales in an evolving marketplace





Ability to identify integrated content opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --SalesKGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a driven Integrated Marketing professional who has the creativity and the strategic marketing skills required to build and sell integrated campaigns and programs that utilize branded content produced by ABC7.Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for(INTEGRATED MARKETING/BRAND PARTNERSHIPS ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.