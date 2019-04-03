KGO jobs page

Job Opening: Integrated Marketing/Brand Partnerships Account Executive

Posted: 4/3/19
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: Sales

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a driven Integrated Marketing professional who has the creativity and the strategic marketing skills required to build and sell integrated campaigns and programs that utilize branded content produced by ABC7.

RESPONSIBILITIES:
  • Develop and Sell integrated marketing campaigns that cut across a range of categories, businesses, and platforms

  • Work with PR agencies and direct clients to identify content integration and product placement opportunities

  • Collaborate with Production and Programming Teams to identify the best distribution platforms for specific branded content campaigns


BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
  • Minimum 5 years experience as an integrated sales and marketing professional with a focus on media sales and partnerships


  • Must be a self-starter with a competitive spirit

  • Strong presentation skills

  • Bachelor's degree from a 4-year program


PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
  • Proven track record of year-over-year performance with specific examples of success

  • Demonstrated ability to ideate and implement creative approaches to sales in an evolving marketplace


  • Ability to identify integrated content opportunities


TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 656356BR (INTEGRATED MARKETING/BRAND PARTNERSHIPS ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
