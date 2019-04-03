Job Opening: Integrated Marketing/Brand Partnerships Account Executive

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a driven Integrated Marketing professional who has the creativity and the strategic marketing skills required to build and sell integrated campaigns and programs that utilize branded content produced by ABC7.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop and Sell integrated marketing campaigns that cut across a range of categories, businesses, and platforms
- Work with PR agencies and direct clients to identify content integration and product placement opportunities
- Collaborate with Production and Programming Teams to identify the best distribution platforms for specific branded content campaigns
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum 5 years experience as an integrated sales and marketing professional with a focus on media sales and partnerships
- Must be a self-starter with a competitive spirit
- Strong presentation skills
- Bachelor's degree from a 4-year program
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Proven track record of year-over-year performance with specific examples of success
- Demonstrated ability to ideate and implement creative approaches to sales in an evolving marketplace
- Ability to identify integrated content opportunities
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 656356BR (INTEGRATED MARKETING/BRAND PARTNERSHIPS ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.