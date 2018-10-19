KGO JOBS PAGE

Job Opening: Investigative Multi-Platform Journalist

Department: News
Posted 10/18/18

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

ABC7News/KGO-TV, the ABC owned-and-operated station in San Francisco, CA is looking for an experienced, dynamic Investigative Multi-Platform Journalist to join our established, award-winning I-Team. This person must be able to take a story from start to finish: researching, interviewing, shooting, writing and video editing. The employee would not only produce stories for the linear TV platform, but also adapt those stories and produce for KGO's digital and social platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Expect to contribute story ideas and offer ways to dig deeper into general assignment stories in the daily editorial meetings. We want a self-starter, team player who works well under pressure. This is a Non-Union position

Key Responsibilities Include:

  • Generating story leads and following tips

  • Researching, shooting, writing, producing and editing investigative reports

  • Responsible for long form reports as well as quick daily turns depending on the news cycle

  • Expertise in digital and Social Media for all aspects of production and promotion

  • Perform undercover work and surveillance when necessary

    • Required Skills and Qualifications:

  • Ability to shoot and edit broadcast quality video for air

  • Willing to work non-traditional business days/hours and alter schedule on short notice

  • Solid understanding of journalistic ethics and libel laws

  • Working knowledge of federal, state and local laws as they relate to investigations and hidden cameras

  • Experience with hidden cameras and surveillance techniques

  • Strong computer assisted reporting (CAR) skills

  • Able to meet deadlines without sacrificing quality of work


    • Bachelor's degree in journalism or related field preferred. Minimum five years of experience in investigative reporting or producing preferred. Valid driver's license required

    CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

    TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 603109BR (INVESTIGATIVE MULTI-PLATFORM JOURNALIST); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

    NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

    ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.


    The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    careersjobsKGO jobs page
    (Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    KGO JOBS PAGE
    Job Opening: 7 On Your Side Coordinator (Non-Union)
    Job Opening: Community Journalist (Union)
    Job Opening: Multi-Platform Weekend Anchor Reporter
    Job Opening: Consumer Counselor (Part-time)
    More KGO jobs page
    CAREERS
    Job Opening: 7 On Your Side Coordinator (Non-Union)
    Job Opening: Community Journalist (Union)
    JCPenney hosting hiring event at Bay Are stores
    Job Opening: Multi-Platform Weekend Anchor Reporter
    More Careers
    Top Stories
    Bay Area residents line up to buy tickets as Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B
    Gunman at large after shots fired at Oakland police officer
    Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
    Truck slams into high voltage transformer at Milpitas mall
    Fire victims in Redwood Valley still struggling year after tragedy
    States first Amazon Go store may open soon in SF
    Oakland's First Fridays taking one-month break
    Here's when every Lake Tahoe resort opens
    Show More
    Wildlife rescue center caring for record number of injured, orphaned animals
    Saudi state-run news reports missing journalist killed in consulate after 'fight'
    Best friend killed by woman's suicidal ex in Texas
    Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
    Companies competing for shrinking pool of seasonal workers
    More News