Job Opening: Investigative Multi-Platform Journalist

Generating story leads and following tips

Researching, shooting, writing, producing and editing investigative reports

Responsible for long form reports as well as quick daily turns depending on the news cycle

Expertise in digital and Social Media for all aspects of production and promotion

Perform undercover work and surveillance when necessary

Ability to shoot and edit broadcast quality video for air

Willing to work non-traditional business days/hours and alter schedule on short notice

Solid understanding of journalistic ethics and libel laws

Working knowledge of federal, state and local laws as they relate to investigations and hidden cameras

Experience with hidden cameras and surveillance techniques

Strong computer assisted reporting (CAR) skills

Able to meet deadlines without sacrificing quality of work

Posted 10/18/18ABC7News/KGO-TV, the ABC owned-and-operated station in San Francisco, CA is looking for an experienced, dynamic Investigative Multi-Platform Journalist to join our established, award-winning I-Team. This person must be able to take a story from start to finish: researching, interviewing, shooting, writing and video editing. The employee would not only produce stories for the linear TV platform, but also adapt those stories and produce for KGO's digital and social platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Expect to contribute story ideas and offer ways to dig deeper into general assignment stories in the daily editorial meetings. We want a self-starter, team player who works well under pressure. This is a Non-Union positionBachelor's degree in journalism or related field preferred. Minimum five years of experience in investigative reporting or producing preferred. Valid driver's license requiredOpen until filled.Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 603109BR (INVESTIGATIVE MULTI-PLATFORM JOURNALIST); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.