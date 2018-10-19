Job Opening: Investigative Multi-Platform Journalist

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
ABC7News/KGO-TV, the ABC owned-and-operated station in San Francisco, CA is looking for an experienced, dynamic Investigative Multi-Platform Journalist to join our established, award-winning I-Team. This person must be able to take a story from start to finish: researching, interviewing, shooting, writing and video editing. The employee would not only produce stories for the linear TV platform, but also adapt those stories and produce for KGO's digital and social platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Expect to contribute story ideas and offer ways to dig deeper into general assignment stories in the daily editorial meetings. We want a self-starter, team player who works well under pressure. This is a Non-Union position
Key Responsibilities Include:
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in journalism or related field preferred. Minimum five years of experience in investigative reporting or producing preferred. Valid driver's license required
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.
TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 603109BR (INVESTIGATIVE MULTI-PLATFORM JOURNALIST); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.