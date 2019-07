Job Opening: Lead Motion Graphic Designer

Conceptualize and execute high-quality motion graphic design for ABC7 and partner brands



Collaborate with a team of artists and content creators focused on engaging video production



Stay current on all graphics and audience engagement trends, platforms and software



Thrive in a fast-paced, deadline driven, creative environment



Work with content creators to conceive, develop, refine and produce graphics-driven stories, marketing campaigns and data visualization



Work cross-functionally to support creative for multiple departments: Marketing, Programming, Sales, News, and other Disney initiatives



Partner with VP of Marketing and Creative Director to elevate the look of ABC7 across all platforms



Generate new creative ideas! Embrace change and get the job done!

Must have tremendous love for design and a clear, clean aesthetic.



Experience in brand promotion/presentation, video production and storytelling a must



Expert skills in the Adobe Creative Suite; After Affects, Premiere, Illustrator, Photoshop



Knowledge of state-of-the-art video/film/graphics/ and post-production techniques and equipment, including shooting stills and video



Extensive experience interpreting producer ideas and working with editors and support staff



Strong ability to work well under tight deadlines both independently and with groups



Able to lead as well as direct others -- a team player with a professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision





Show up each day eager to innovate, collaborate and create!

Applications must include a link to your creative reel.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Walt Disney Television: The ABC Owned Television Station in the San Francisco Bay Area seeks a Full-Time dynamic graphic designer to help guide the KGO-TV/ABC7 aesthetic across all platforms. Only top tier artists who excel at creating original, eye-popping motion graphics should apply.Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID #(Lead Motion Graphic Designer); create a candidate profile, andNO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTEDThe Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.