Job Opening: Lead Motion Graphic Designer

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Conceptualize and execute high-quality motion graphic design for ABC7 and partner brands
- Collaborate with a team of artists and content creators focused on engaging video production
- Stay current on all graphics and audience engagement trends, platforms and software
- Thrive in a fast-paced, deadline driven, creative environment
- Work with content creators to conceive, develop, refine and produce graphics-driven stories, marketing campaigns and data visualization
- Work cross-functionally to support creative for multiple departments: Marketing, Programming, Sales, News, and other Disney initiatives
- Partner with VP of Marketing and Creative Director to elevate the look of ABC7 across all platforms
- Generate new creative ideas! Embrace change and get the job done!
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have tremendous love for design and a clear, clean aesthetic.
- Experience in brand promotion/presentation, video production and storytelling a must
- Expert skills in the Adobe Creative Suite; After Affects, Premiere, Illustrator, Photoshop
- Knowledge of state-of-the-art video/film/graphics/ and post-production techniques and equipment, including shooting stills and video
- Extensive experience interpreting producer ideas and working with editors and support staff
- Strong ability to work well under tight deadlines both independently and with groups
- Able to lead as well as direct others -- a team player with a professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision
- Show up each day eager to innovate, collaborate and create!
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 669005BR
(Lead Motion Graphic Designer); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter. Applications must include a link to your creative reel.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.