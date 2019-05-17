Job Opening: Lead Motion Graphic Designer

KGO jobs page

Posted: 5/17/19
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Walt Disney Television: The ABC Owned Television Station in the San Francisco Bay Area seeks a Full-Time dynamic graphic designer to help guide the KGO-TV/ABC7 aesthetic across all platforms. Only top tier artists who excel at creating original, eye-popping motion graphics should apply.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Conceptualize and execute high-quality motion graphic design for ABC7 and partner brands

  • Collaborate with a team of artists and content creators focused on engaging video production

  • Stay current on all graphics and audience engagement trends, platforms and software

  • Thrive in a fast-paced, deadline driven, creative environment

  • Work with content creators to conceive, develop, refine and produce graphics-driven stories, marketing campaigns and data visualization

  • Work cross-functionally to support creative for multiple departments: Marketing, Programming, Sales, News, and other Disney initiatives

  • Partner with VP of Marketing and Creative Director to elevate the look of ABC7 across all platforms

  • Generate new creative ideas! Embrace change and get the job done!


JOB REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have tremendous love for design and a clear, clean aesthetic.

  • Experience in brand promotion/presentation, video production and storytelling a must

  • Expert skills in the Adobe Creative Suite; After Affects, Premiere, Illustrator, Photoshop

  • Knowledge of state-of-the-art video/film/graphics/ and post-production techniques and equipment, including shooting stills and video

  • Extensive experience interpreting producer ideas and working with editors and support staff

  • Strong ability to work well under tight deadlines both independently and with groups

  • Able to lead as well as direct others -- a team player with a professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision


  • Show up each day eager to innovate, collaborate and create!


TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 669005BR
(Lead Motion Graphic Designer); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter. Applications must include a link to your creative reel.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
