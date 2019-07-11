Job Opening: Marketing Producer

If brand strategy is your passion and video is your game, keep reading.
Can you write creative copy, use a camera, develop a brand story, and MAKE something that can engage a million people? Can you create video for every possible platform from TV to OTT, from website to local news app, from Instagram to the latest social media jam? If you answered Y-E-S, then we want to hear from Y-O-U!
Walt Disney Television: The ABC Owned Television Station in the San Francisco Bay Area, has an opportunity for a talented content creator like you. Along with having a dynamic portfolio, you must energize a team, have an eye for design, a knack for organization, and most importantly the ability to try fast and fail fast. This position will challenge you to find new audience and cultivate ravenous fans of ABC7 content.
Creative Challenges:
- Use real-time data to analyze, optimize, and execute highly creative and sharable content.
- Create marketing campaigns, backed by research, that drive the ABC7 brand image, awareness and viewership across all platforms.
- Collaborate with a creative team to lead new projects; Work with digital/social producers and news producers for content marketing in digital spaces.
- Work with news, programming, sales, marketing, and community engagement teams to ensure all station initiatives are on-brand and well promoted.
- Track competitive landscape to drive audience growth with our unique brand and consistent messaging.
- Conceive, write, shoot & edit spots tailored for the platform and target audience.
- Develop marketing materials under tight deadlines that are innovative, visually appealing, and designed to meet ABC7's brand marketing objectives.
Technical requirements for this position are: proficiency with camera equipment, editing software (Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects preferred), experience with digital and social publishing platforms, efficiency in managing media, strong organization skills with various creative platforms, and flexible hours.
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 689418BR (Marketing Producer); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter. All applicants must include updated portfolio.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.