Job Opening: Multi-Platform General Assignment News Reporter

Posted 9/4/18
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television station in San Francisco, is seeking a smart, dedicated and aggressive reporter who loves to dig and enterprise lead stories. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and have a demonstrated ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms. Applicants are expected to turn visually creative, memorable stories with active live shots. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of developing great contacts and sources and telling impactful stories.
This person must be organized and work well under pressure and constant deadlines. We want someone who brings a positive attitude every day and is receptive to feedback.
REQUIREMENTS: Candidates should have a solid resume reel showing superior on camera presentation. Must have excellent writing skills, possess solid news judgment and ethical decision making skills. Candidates should be able to shoot video and edit stories for linear and digital.
A college degree and at least five years of experience in a top 50 market are preferred. Knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area and bilingual skills are a plus.
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.
TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 591410BR (GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORTER); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
