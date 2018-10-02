KGO JOBS PAGE

Job Opening: News Writer/Producer (Union)

Department: News
Posted 10/2/18

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a newscast producer for the weekend 11pm newscasts. The person would also either fill-in produce or write three weekdays. We are looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. You would be responsible for story placement, non-linear desktop editing, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements. You must have proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news. As a writer, the employee would not only write stories for the linear TV platform but adapt those stories and produce videos for KGO's digital platforms. Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Must be organized and work well under pressure with constant deadlines.

REQUIREMENTS: Must have excellent writing skills, possess solid news judgment, display strong communication skills, creativity and ethical decision-making skills. Must have medium to major market producer experience. Four-year college degree and knowledge of the Bay Area are preferred.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 598021BR -- NEWSWRITER/PRODUCER (UNION); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsKGO jobs page
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job Opening: Multi-Platform Weekend Anchor Reporter
Job Opening: Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring)
Job Opening: Digital Content Producer (Full-Time)
Job Opening: Multi-Platform General Assignment News Reporter
More KGO jobs page
CAREERS
Job Opening: Multi-Platform Weekend Anchor Reporter
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Job Opening: Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring)
Job Opening: Digital Content Producer (Full-Time)
More Careers
Top Stories
Livermore parents, teens react to 2 possible opioid deaths in two days
Didn't get the nationwide alert? This might be why
5 officers shot, 1 killed, in South Carolina, suspect in custody
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of scattered showers, warmer temps on the way
A's fans ready for Yankees showdown
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Show More
Opposition to teacher housing mounts in San Jose's Almaden Valley
Pharmaceutical company Bayer cutting over 200 jobs in Berkeley
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
Low-flying military aircraft cause concerns from Santa Cruz neighbors
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
More News