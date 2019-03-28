KGO jobs page

Job Opening: Newscast Producer

March 28, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: NEWS

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a newscast producer for one of its main newscasts. We are looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. You would be responsible for story placement, non-linear desktop editing, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements. You must have proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news. Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering. You must be organized and work well under pressure with constant deadlines.

REQUIREMENTS:
You must have excellent writing skills; possess solid news judgment; display strong communication skills; creativity and ethical decision-making skills. You must have medium to major market producer experience. Four-year college degree and knowledge of the Bay Area are preferred.

TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 655384BR (Newscast Producer); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerskgo jobs pagejobs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job Opening: Newswriter/Producer - Daily Hire (Union)
Job Opening: Multi-platform South Bay General Assignment Reporter
Job Opening: Creative Content Producer (Full-Time)
Job Opening: Digital Producer (Full-Time)
TOP STORIES
Final preparations underway for A's Opening Day at the Coliseum
Giants play Padres for MLB Opening Day
Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shot in head in Oakland
'Full House' in SF to go back on the market
Chicago mayor says Smollett owes city, attorneys say he has 'paid enough'
San Mateo store sells winning ticket matching 5 of 6 Powerball numbers
Accuweather Forecast: Chance for showers, drier weekend
Show More
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Facebook charged with housing discrimination by HUD
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
More TOP STORIES News