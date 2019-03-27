SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: NEWS
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC 7 is seeking a Daily Hire newscast producer and writer. We are looking for a producer with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. Responsible for story placement, non-linear desktop editing, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and distribution. Writers and Producers at KGO create content for linear and digital platforms and musty have a keen understanding of multi-platform strategy. Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings for all platforms.
REQUIREMENTS:
Must have medium to major market producing experience. Supervisory experience, four-year college degree and knowledge of the Bay Area preferred.
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID #652575BR (Newswriter/Producer - Daily Hire (Union), create a candidate profile, and upload your cover letter and resume.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
Job Opening: Newswriter/Producer - Daily Hire (Union)
Posted: March 26, 2019
KGO JOBS PAGE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News