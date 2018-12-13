Job Opening: Producer - Freelance (Union)

Posted 12/13/18
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television station in San Francisco has an immediate opening for a Freelance Producer to join our ABC7 News team.
We are seeking an innovative thinker who loves news to produce and schedule compelling guests to appear on our new Midday Live newscast. He or she will be responsible for developing relationships with newsmakers all over the Bay Area. This person must be able to multi-task efficiently, execute quickly and have strong editorial awareness and judgment.
This person will produce for our 11:30am Midday newscast and handle all aspects of booking daily guest segments: research, editorial, pre-interviews, finding visuals, preparing and writing interview questions and talking points. This person would be responsible for story placement, writing and non-linear desktop editing, plus other editorial and production elements for the newscast.
The ideal candidate must also have a keen understanding of multi-platform strategy and offer ideas for both linear and digital for engaging, non-perishable and compelling content. This person must be able to collaborate with other departments including Sales and Audience Development and foster a positive work-place attitude.
Excellent organizational, written and verbal communication skills are essential to this role. This person must also be flexible and able to work an extended schedule as the news cycle and deadlines require.
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID #620613BR (Producer - Freelance); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
Related Topics:
careersjobsKGO jobs page
careersjobsKGO jobs page