Job Opening: Producer-Localish (Project Hire)

ABC Localish is seeking a Full-Time Project/Supplemental Digital Video Producer/Editor to help our brand highlight the good that is happening across the San Francisco Bay Area.
Localish is ABC/Disney's newest media brand that seeks to bring out the good in cities across America. Good food. Good people. Good living. Our TV and digital storytelling is locally sourced but transcends city limits. Localish reaches more than 18 million followers across ABC social platforms, 14 million households across ABC TV stations in major markets, and millions of travelers on airport TV screens across the country.
We are looking for a highly creative producer/editor with a mastery of Adobe Creative Cloud Suite, with an emphasis on Premiere Pro and After Effects. You must have a knack for discovering the most interesting local stories and bringing them to life. You edit compelling videos featuring the most extraordinary food, people and places around the San Francisco Bay Area. You are a true collaborator ready to bring energy and creativity to our growing team.
Responsibilities:
- Research, Pitch, Write and Produce Localish content
- Edit high quality, short-form videos unique to each social platform
- Generate exciting and informative concepts with the production team
- Oversee multiple projects simultaneously from concept through execution
Basic Qualifications:
- Ability to shoot interview and B-roll footage using a small camera package (C100, DSLR 5D, or the like)
- High level of expertise in Adobe Suite, specifically Premiere
- Self-motivated, resourceful and detail-oriented
- Experience creating digital video content in a collaborative environment for a platform, agency, network, or brand. Show example links and/or reel
