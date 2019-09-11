KGO jobs page

Job Opening: Senior Digital Producer (full-time)

Posted 9/11/19
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Opening: Senior Digital Producer
Date Posted 9/11/19

Department: Digital-News
Walt Disney Television, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is looking for a dynamic, tech-savvy lead producer to join our digital management team. The Senior Digital Content Producer reports directly to the Executive Producer of Digital and works with the Director of Content Strategy and Director of Content Innovation to determine and execute strategy for all digital platforms.

Candidates must have experience working and multitasking in a high-pressure content creation environment. Strong editorial skills and quick decision-making are critical. Thorough knowledge and experience publishing and promoting content on major social media platforms are also required. Working knowledge of web analytics and social media metrics, and knowledge of the ENPS news system are both helpful for your candidacy.

Key responsibilities include: assisting in supervision of the digital team; overseeing the quality of daily digital and social media content; timely reporting of breaking local and national news; working with broadcast writers, producers, managers and the assignment desk to coordinate short-term and long-term content coverage; site troubleshooting and overall stewardship of the editorial standards for all ABC7's digital platforms.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:


  • Applicant must possess strong news writing and copy-editing skills; strong computer and typing skills; solid knowledge of basic HTML; and familiarity with image and video editing software. All applicants will be given timed writing tests which include story, headline and social media writing tests.

  • Three plus (3+) years' experience working in a digital news environment.

  • Preferred: Managerial experience in a high-paced, deadline driven content creation environment.


NOTE: This position may require working night, weekend, and holiday shifts.

TO APPLY:
Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#703648BR (Senior Digital Producer); create a candidate profile and upload your resume. You must also send a cover letter and at least two writing samples to be considered for the position.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
