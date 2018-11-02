Job Opening: Senior Digital Producer (Video)

DEPARMENT: Digital
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 in San Francisco is looking for a dynamic, self-starting, tech-savvy producer to help lead our digital content efforts. The Senior Digital Producer (Video) will help determine and execute strategy for all digital platforms.
The Senior Digital Producer (Video) will help lead video-focused efforts and be directly involved in creating compelling content for all digital platforms, including pre-production, production and post-production responsibilities. They must be comfortable working across multiple teams, on short and long-term projects, taking projects from ideation to final delivery.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background as a shooter and editor. Strong non-linear editing skills with a focus on story and pacing are critical. And so is an understanding of creating and publishing content for mobile and social audiences using Content Management Systems (CMS) and native social platforms.
Candidates must have experience in news covering local, national and international topics, including breaking news coverage, and be comfortable covering everything from pop culture to politics to breaking news.
The strongest candidates will also have a passion for and strong knowledge of social media and content trends, and emerging technologies and platforms. They will also have a working knowledge of digital and social media metrics, and the ability to utilize data and data tools to inform decision-making and execute strategy.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Produce and publish content for all platforms including site, app, social and OTT
- Help develop and optimize video workflows and systems for all platforms
- Produce, shoot, and edit long and short-form original video content
- Help ensure video content meets standards and demands of digital and social platforms and audiences
- Assist with formulating and executing digital and audience development strategies
- Train producers on shooting and editing video, workflows, and best practices
NOTE: This position may require working night, weekend, and holiday shifts.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
- 5+ years of experience creating compelling digital content
- Strong understanding of digital, social and mobile platforms
- Extensive experience handling multiple projects from ideation to final delivery
- Proficiency with camera equipment ranging from professional to personal mobile devices
- Knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, Media Encoder and After Effects
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- 5+ years of experience leading multi-platform video production efforts
- Advanced video/photo production skills with solid understanding of design principles
- Leadership experience in fast-paced, deadline-driven, content creation environment
TO APPLY:
Please send cover letter, resume and two writing samples to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 605126BR - Senior Digital Producer (Video), ABC Owned Television Station (KGO-TV), create a candidate profile and upload your resume.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
