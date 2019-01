Job Opening: Staff AUTOMATION Newscast Director (Union)

Knowledge and/or working experience with Ross Overdrive Automation System



Stage manager experience is a plus.



A strong sense of newscast structure, significant hands-on experience operating in a computer assisted environment, the ability to work well under pressure, exceptional organizational skills and the ability to easily adapt within an organization.



Live directing and/or switching experience and knowledge of switcher concepts is helpful.



Operational knowledge of peripheral devices such as Viz RT and Vinten Robotics is a plus.



Must be able to work all shifts, part-time and vacation relief including weekends, early mornings, late nights, and holidays.



Direct daily newscasts and production as required



Work closely with newscast producers, production and engineering staff



Stage manager duties as assigned.



Other duties as assigned.



Extensive experience with Ignite and Ross Automated Production system preferred



Knowledge of ROSS production switchers, video servers, ENPS and DALET preferred



Stage managing experience preferred



BA in Communications or equivalent preferred



Minimum 5 years in television production

ABC7, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a dedicated director that wants to join our team by working on live newscasts and local production.