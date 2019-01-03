Job Opening: Staff AUTOMATION Newscast Director (Union)

The ideal candidate should have:
- Knowledge and/or working experience with Ross Overdrive Automation System
- Stage manager experience is a plus.
- A strong sense of newscast structure, significant hands-on experience operating in a computer assisted environment, the ability to work well under pressure, exceptional organizational skills and the ability to easily adapt within an organization.
- Live directing and/or switching experience and knowledge of switcher concepts is helpful.
- Operational knowledge of peripheral devices such as Viz RT and Vinten Robotics is a plus.
- Must be able to work all shifts, part-time and vacation relief including weekends, early mornings, late nights, and holidays.
**Prospective employee for this job must join DGA.**
Job Responsibilities:
- Direct daily newscasts and production as required
- Work closely with newscast producers, production and engineering staff
- Stage manager duties as assigned.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Extensive experience with Ignite and Ross Automated Production system preferred
- Knowledge of ROSS production switchers, video servers, ENPS and DALET preferred
- Stage managing experience preferred
Education:
- BA in Communications or equivalent preferred
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years in television production
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 625517BR - Staff AUTOMATION Newscast Director (Union), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.