KGO-TV/ABC7 Internships: Disney Professional Internships Program

ABC7, through The Disney Professional Internships Program, offers college students and recent graduates the opportunity to learn and work in the broadcasting and content creation industry. In order to be considered for the program applicants:
- Must either be currently enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class in the semester prior to the internship, or have recently graduated within 6 months.
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Must be eligible to work in the United States without restriction
ABC7 offers internships in the following departments:
- News Assignment Desk
- Sports
- Consumer Affairs - Seven On Your Side
- Community Engagement
TO APPLY:
Please visit the Disney Careers website: Disney Professional Internships and enter "ABC7" in the Keyword box and San Francisco, CA for the region. Select the specific internship you want to apply for and complete the application.
QUESTIONS:
If you have further questions about the Disney Professional Internships Program, please contact Human Resources at (415) 954-7774 or e-mail Bradley Hoffman at kgo-tv.hr@abc.com.