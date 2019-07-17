KGO jobs page

KGO-TV/ABC7 Internships: Disney Professional Internships Program

2019 - 2020 Disney Professional Internships Program:

ABC7, through The Disney Professional Internships Program, offers college students and recent graduates the opportunity to learn and work in the broadcasting and content creation industry. In order to be considered for the program applicants:

  • Must either be currently enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class in the semester prior to the internship, or have recently graduated within 6 months.

  • Must be at least 18 years of age

  • Must be eligible to work in the United States without restriction

ABC7 offers internships in the following departments:

  • News Assignment Desk

  • Sports

  • Consumer Affairs - Seven On Your Side

  • Community Engagement

TO APPLY:

Please visit the Disney Careers website: Disney Professional Internships and enter "ABC7" in the Keyword box and San Francisco, CA for the region. Select the specific internship you want to apply for and complete the application.

QUESTIONS:
If you have further questions about the Disney Professional Internships Program, please contact Human Resources at (415) 954-7774 or e-mail Bradley Hoffman at kgo-tv.hr@abc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerskgo about abc7 pagekgo jobs pagejobs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
ABC7 Internship Opportunities Listing
College Student Program Cover Sheet
ABC Application
List of Acceptable Documents
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job Opening: Marketing Producer
Job Opening: Data Journalism Fellow
Job Opening: Lead Motion Graphic Designer
Job Opening: Account Executive - Cross-Platform Sales
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News