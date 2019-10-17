SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- POSITION: MULTI-PLATFORM WEEKEND/ANCHOR REPORTER
DATE POSTED: October 17, 2019
DEPARTMENT: NEWS
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
Walt Disney Television and KGO-TV, the ABC owned and operated TV News station covering the San Francisco Bay Area seeks a full-time, experienced anchor for our weekend morning newscasts. We are looking for a personable and versatile communicator with exceptional anchoring, reporting, and writing skills for all ABC7 News platforms. The position is a single news anchor for three hours of coverage on both Saturday and Sunday mornings and three days of reporting during the week. The ideal candidate has a passion for news, excels at breaking news coverage on the desk and in the field. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and have a demonstrated ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms. Applicants are expected to turn visually creative, memorable stories with active live shots on the days he or she is reporting. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of developing great contacts and sources and telling impactful stories. Please send examples of stories you enterprised as a reporter and show us how you use social media to find, research, break and promote your stories. This person must be organized and work well under pressure and constant deadlines. We want someone who brings a positive attitude every day and is receptive to feedback. You will be expected to represent KGO-TV/ABC7 at community events, promotional events and speaking engagements.
REQUIREMENTS:
Candidates should have a solid resume reel showing superior on camera presentation. Must have excellent writing skills, possess solid news judgment and ethical decision making skills. Candidates should be able to shoot video and edit stories for linear and digital.
A college degree and at least five years of experience in a top 50 market are preferred. Knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area and bilingual skills are a plus.
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 713278BR (MULTI-PLATFORM WEEKEND/ANCHOR REPORTER); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
