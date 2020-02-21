KGO jobs page

News Photographer (Field Camera)

Posted 2/21/20
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Position: News Photographer (Field Camera) Date Posted: 2/21/20

Department: News

JOB OVERVIEW:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking an experienced News Photographer for a staff position. We are looking for a modern content creator who works productively as a team with a reporter or independently. We want someone to join our team who is inherently creative, embraces new technology and wants to experiment on a daily basis.

A successful candidate will be highly motivated with a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of daily local news gathering. You will be a good fit if you are unfazed by constant deadlines for all platforms and are a problem-solver. Candidates should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong worth ethic.

Qualified applicants must:

  • Have a minimum of 3-years of major/medium market experience as a photojournalist with live transmission (satellite, microwave/broadband and streaming technology)


  • Be experienced and proficient with a variety of cameras


  • Be willing to join the NABET union


    • Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required. Applicants must also have the flexibility to work a variety of shifts including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

    TO APPLY:
    Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 749157BR - News Photographer (Field Camera); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

    NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

    ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

    The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    careerskgo jobs pagejobs
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    KGO JOBS PAGE
    Sports Newswriter/Producer (UNION-Freelance)
    Creative Content Producer
    MULTI-PLATFORM GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORTER
    INVESTIGATIVE PRODUCER
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    '32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
    Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
    State senator proposes turning Hwy 37 into toll road
    Millbrae BART station losing parking spots
    Good Samaritan struck, killed on Hwy 101 in San Mateo
    Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick fired
    Rome Officer Killing: Parents of SF suspect give exclusive 1st interview
    Show More
    Bear tranquilized after wandering Southern California neighborhood
    Protection for dogs proposed under new state bill
    Trump bashes Oscars Best Picture 'Parasite,' studio claps back
    Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
    WATCH IN 60: Millbrae transit changes, park reopens after mountain lion attack
    More TOP STORIES News