SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Position: PREDITOGRAPHER! (Producer/Editor/Photographer)
Date Posted: October 22, 2019
Department: Marketing
Are you a creative Producer-Editor-Photographer? Then you might be the Preditographer we're looking for!
Walt Disney Television and KGO-TV, the ABC owned television station in San Francisco, CA has an opportunity for a talented content creator to thrive in an all new role.
Reporting into the Vice President of Marketing, you will be responsible for continuously raising the creative bar through innovative work. Along with having a dynamic portfolio, you must be an all-star collaborator as you'll work closely with the Creative Director and Executive Producer of Premium Content to help develop and consult on projects throughout the production process.
Our ideal candidate works quickly and efficiently, while still putting quality first. We seek someone eager to learn new things and exceptional at mentoring teammates. Most importantly, you remain curious.
Where You Shine:
**Collaboration on the creative video process from concept development to producing, from the first edit through post-production and delivery
**Problem Solving and troubleshooting production workflows and have the ability to calmly guide people to the right solutions
**Helping create and produce original and truly engaging branded content, promotional campaigns across all media Contributes towards building the brand identity
**Partnering with ABC7 News Producers, Localish Producers, Branded Content Producers, Long-form Producers, Marketing Producers and Designers
**Diligent media management
**Engaged and enthusiastic team member, proactively sharing ideas and best practices while managing multiple projects and deadlines.
Ideal qualifications:
**Relevant video production experience for example, broadcast television station, cable network, multicast network or studio
**Experience filming/editing in a professional and creative post-production environment
**Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite
**Fluent in artistic visuals - proficient with DSLR and cinema style cameras: Canon, Sony
**Experience working with cross-functional teams and creating videos consistently across platforms.
**Possess a strong sense of story and rhythm, color grading, music and audio, and excellent communication
**Support Marketing and Creative Content team members in all aspects of creating and executing the overall creative "look and feel" of the brand
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 714331BR (PREDITOGRAPHER); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
