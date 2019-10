SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --PREDITOGRAPHER! (Producer/Editor/Photographer)October 22, 2019MarketingAre you a creative Producer-Editor-Photographer? Then you might be the Preditographer we're looking for!Walt Disney Television and KGO-TV, the ABC owned television station in San Francisco, CA has an opportunity for a talented content creator to thrive in an all new role.Reporting into the Vice President of Marketing, you will be responsible for continuously raising the creative bar through innovative work. Along with having a dynamic portfolio, you must be an all-star collaborator as you'll work closely with the Creative Director and Executive Producer of Premium Content to help develop and consult on projects throughout the production process.Our ideal candidate works quickly and efficiently, while still putting quality first. We seek someone eager to learn new things and exceptional at mentoring teammates. Most importantly, you remain curious.Collaboration on the creative video process from concept development to producing, from the first edit through post-production and deliveryProblem Solving and troubleshooting production workflows and have the ability to calmly guide people to the right solutionsHelping create and produce original and truly engaging branded content, promotional campaigns across all media Contributes towards building the brand identityPartnering with ABC7 News Producers, Localish Producers, Branded Content Producers, Long-form Producers, Marketing Producers and DesignersDiligent media managementEngaged and enthusiastic team member, proactively sharing ideas and best practices while managing multiple projects and deadlines.Relevant video production experience for example, broadcast television station, cable network, multicast network or studioExperience filming/editing in a professional and creative post-production environmentProficient with Adobe Creative SuiteFluent in artistic visuals - proficient with DSLR and cinema style cameras: Canon, SonyExperience working with cross-functional teams and creating videos consistently across platforms.Possess a strong sense of story and rhythm, color grading, music and audio, and excellent communicationSupport Marketing and Creative Content team members in all aspects of creating and executing the overall creative "look and feel" of the brandPlease log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.