Careers

Sweet internship alert! Mars hiring candy taste tester

CHICAGO, Illinois -- If you have a sweet tooth, we found the perfect internship for you!

Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, Twix and Snickers, is hiring interns.

The program lasts for 8 to 12 weeks. You'll get paid to taste unreleased chocolate, gum and candy, along with other tasks.

The job comes with a signing bonus of a year's worth of candy.

They are looking for people with strong communication skills, an interest in traveling to manufacturing sites and video and production experience.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of May 20, but possesses the mindset of a kid in a candy store.

You can apply here.

RELATED: Sweet job alert! Cadbury hiring chocolate taste-tester
EMBED More News Videos

Your job might be fun, but we doubt your nine-to-five is as sweet as this one.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersillinoisu.s. & worldcandyjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon could impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News