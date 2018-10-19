CAREERS

UPS holds one-day hiring blitz in Bay Area

A UPS employee drives a truck in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
UPS held a one-day hiring blitz on Friday, looking to hire people on the spot.

UPS officials say they needed to fill more than 1,700 positions, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

Two hiring fairs were held in the Bay Area.

One was at the UPS Customer Care Center on Forbes Boulevard in South San Francisco. The other was at the UPS Customer Center on Pardee Drive in Oakland.

Both ran from 10 a.m. until noon.

