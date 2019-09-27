Careers

A new book insists that you put yourself first

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People are busy with jobs, family, and responsibilities and often times forget to put their own needs on the "to do" list. New York Times best selling author Nicole Lapin's new book, "Becoming Super Woman" not only encourages you to put yourself first but shows how it can lead to success.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscobookscareerswomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young activists protest at Chevron headquarters in San Ramon
School officials trying to reschedule football game after threat
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning mist and drizzle, breezy afternoon
WATCH IN 60: SJPD teams up with "Neighbor" app, Antonio Brown considers return to NFL, Bruce Bochy's last series
Bruce Bochy to begin final series as SF Giants manager
Hayward man dies in crash on I-680 in Pleasant Hill
Giants' infielder Mauricio Dubon finds success in San Francisco
Show More
Elderly man attacked while visiting late wife's gravesite
With Authority: Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero is back with a 1-2 punch
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
ICE agents handcuff Wis. dad in car with family
More TOP STORIES News