SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The key to charting a unique career path and getting noticed by companies is to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and highlight your strengths, according to Katlyn Grasso, CEO of GenHERation. Grasso spoke with ABC7's Jessica Castro and Dion Lim on Midday Live.
Grasso shares ideas on how to network, get yourself noticed, and take advantage of a business opportunity in any situation.
GenHERations is kicking off its 2019 summer tour and their bus rolled through San Francisco this week visiting major companies throughout the Bay Area.
You can also find more of Grasso's tips and advice in the video above.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Here are some ways to land your dream job, according to a 26-year-old entrepreneur
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More