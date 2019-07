Here are some ways to land your dream job, according to a 26-year-old entrepreneur

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The key to charting a unique career path and getting noticed by companies is to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and highlight your strengths, according to Katlyn Grasso, CEO of GenHERation . Grasso spoke with ABC7's Jessica Castro and Dion Lim on Midday Live.Grasso shares ideas on how to network, get yourself noticed, and take advantage of a business opportunity in any situation.GenHERations is kicking off its 2019 summer tour and their bus rolled through San Francisco this week visiting major companies throughout the Bay Area.You can also find more of Grasso's tips and advice in the video above.