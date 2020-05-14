building a better bay area

WATCH TOMORROW: 'ABC7 Virtual Job Fair,' a look at who's hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area

ABC7 is partnering with Ziprecruiter to host "ABC7 Virtual Job Fair" on Thursday, May 12, to see who's hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area during the coronavirus pandemic. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has forced millions in California to file for unemployment.

And while work may seem hard to come by, there are still companies that are hiring.

ABC7 is partnering with ZipRecruiter to host a virtual job fair for those looking for new work and advice on how to snag the job.

Join us at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, to see who's hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area.

We'll be streaming this event live right here on abc7news.com, our Facebook and YouTube pages.

