Judge awards 'Tiger King' Carole Baskin ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo

An Oklahoma judge ruled in favor of Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation Monday in its lawsuit against Joe Exotic's zoo.The court is giving Baskin control of the 16-acre animal park in Garvin County, Oklahoma including its array of big cats.The judgement also awarded several cabins and vehicles to Baskin, according to court records.Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado- Passage, remains in prison on charges of animal abuse and an attempt to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.He was sentenced to 22 years.An attorney for Jeff Lowe, who currently owns Joe Exotic's zoo, told CNN that Baskin's victory was not unexpected.Instead of filing an appeal, Lowe said he is devoting his energy to building a new tiger-themed animal attraction in Thackerville, Oklahoma.