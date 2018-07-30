CARR FIRE

Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres; 20 percent contained

A home burns near Redding, Calif. on Sunday, July 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County has grown to 98,724 acres and is 20 percent contained. Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from the devastating fire.

One of the more badly damaged areas has been the Mary Lake subdivision. Police are still concerned about hotspots and live gas lines. Many homeowners have been turned away.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

"Anxious to get home, my children and our cat are down in Lake California and we have been staying at RV Park down in Anderson. We didn't have anybody that could take all of us, so," said Wendy Henry, Mary Lake resident.

Out of the devastation, there have been stories of resilience: a sheriff's deputy lost his home early Thursday, but has continued to serve his community, helping with the evacuations.

RELATED: Remembering the great grandmother, 2 children who died in Carr Fire

A sixth life was claimed by the fires over the weekend. The sheriff said the man who died refused to evacuate his home. Authorities say by not evacuating, you're not only putting your own life, but the lives of first responders on the line.

VIDEO: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
EMBED More News Videos

The explosive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, claiming at least two lives and prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

  • Ashby Road & Lake Blvd

  • Beltline at Oasis

  • Benton & Quartz Hill Road

  • Buckhorn Summit at SR 299 (Eastbound) Buenaventura at Keswick

  • Buenventura & Hwy 299

  • Caterpillar at Market

  • Clear Creek Road & Cloverdale Lane Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit

  • Elk Dr at Carnelian

  • Eureka Way at Court Street

  • Gas Point at Clear Creek Rd

  • Gas Point Road and Foster Road

  • Happy Valley Trail and Hawthorn Road

  • Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit

  • Iron Mountain Rd at SR 299

  • Keswick Dam Boulevard at Keswick Dam Facility

  • Keswick Dam Road & Quartz Hill Road

  • Lake at Keswick

  • Lake at Oasis

  • Lake at Quartz Hill

  • Lower Springs Rd at Swasey Drive

  • Market at Lake

  • North Market South of Lake

  • North Point at Redwood

  • Oasis Road & Lake Blvd

  • Placer at Buenaventura

  • Placer at Mule Town

  • Plantina Road and Rainbow Lake Road Plantina Road and Placer Road Planting Road & Gas Point Road Railroad at Buenaventura

  • Ridge Lane at SR 299

  • Riviera at Howard

  • SR 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit

  • SR-273 at Bonnyville

  • SR-273 at Branstetter

  • SR-273 at Breslauer

  • SR-273 at Clear Creek

  • SR-273 at Kenyon

  • SR-273 at Westside Rd

  • Sway Drive & Placer Road

  • Texas Springs at Placer

  • Texas Springs Road & Honeybee Road


EVACUATION SHELTERS

  • Crosspointe Community Church - 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA, 96002

  • Simpson University - 2211 College View Dr, Redding, CA, 96003

  • Trinity High School - 321 Victory Lane, Weaverville, CA, 96093

  • Foothill High School - 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, CA, 96003


Shasta Community College has reached its maximum capacity.

ANIMAL SHELTERS

  • Large Animal - Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.

  • Small Animal - Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.


Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Carr Fire claims 6th victim, raises evacuation concerns as inferno intensifies
Carr Fire grows to over 95,000 acres, 6 fatalities, 874 structures destroyed
14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex Fire grows to 55,987 acres, 10 percent contained
Former Oakland Mayor Ron Dellums dies
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Missing student's father gives desperate plea to public
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
Carr Fire claims 6th victim, raises evacuation concerns as inferno intensifies
14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake
Show More
Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa destroys homes, prompts evacuations
Remembering the great-grandmother, 2 children who died in Carr Fire
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
More News