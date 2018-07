Carr Fire claims 6th victim, raises evacuation concerns as inferno intensifies

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS



Ashby Road & Lake Blvd



Beltline at Oasis



Benton & Quartz Hill Road



Buckhorn Summit at SR 299 (Eastbound) Buenaventura at Keswick



Buenventura & Hwy 299



Caterpillar at Market



Clear Creek Road & Cloverdale Lane Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit



Elk Dr at Carnelian



Eureka Way at Court Street



Gas Point at Clear Creek Rd



Gas Point Road and Foster Road



Happy Valley Trail and Hawthorn Road



Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit



Iron Mountain Rd at SR 299



Keswick Dam Boulevard at Keswick Dam Facility



Keswick Dam Road & Quartz Hill Road



Lake at Keswick



Lake at Oasis



Lake at Quartz Hill



Lower Springs Rd at Swasey Drive



Market at Lake



North Market South of Lake



North Point at Redwood



Oasis Road & Lake Blvd



Placer at Buenaventura



Placer at Mule Town



Plantina Road and Rainbow Lake Road Plantina Road and Placer Road Planting Road & Gas Point Road Railroad at Buenaventura



Ridge Lane at SR 299



Riviera at Howard



SR 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit



SR-273 at Bonnyville



SR-273 at Branstetter



SR-273 at Breslauer



SR-273 at Clear Creek



SR-273 at Kenyon



SR-273 at Westside Rd



Sway Drive & Placer Road



Texas Springs at Placer



Texas Springs Road & Honeybee Road

EVACUATION SHELTERS



Crosspointe Community Church - 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA, 96002



Simpson University - 2211 College View Dr, Redding, CA, 96003



Trinity High School - 321 Victory Lane, Weaverville, CA, 96093



Foothill High School - 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, CA, 96003

ANIMAL SHELTERS



Large Animal - Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.



Small Animal - Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

#CarrFire [update] on the situation and conditions as of this evening. You can sign up to receive the latest #CarrFire updates at https://t.co/jxqDfKJ1zW pic.twitter.com/U93hE7toLj — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 29, 2018

#DEVELOPING Remnants of life before the #CarrFire. A child’s rocking horse and lawn chairs...all that’s left of this West Redding home. pic.twitter.com/N4JiBqD1r8 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 29, 2018

#DEVELOPING A new look at the devastation near Redding. These homes didn’t burn, but many are damaged due to tremendous winds. abc7now #Carr pic.twitter.com/XI574kaxW0 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 28, 2018

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

As the Carr Fire grows ever larger, the inferno claimed its 6th victim. While authorities wait for family to be notified, we do know the victim was a man who lived in an evacuation zone and refused to leave.Sheriff Tom Boseko with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office emphasized the importance of evacuation."When they choose to stay behind they're not only choosing to place themselves and their families in danger, but they're playing firefighters and emergency personel in danger."Friends and family of a great-grandmother and two great-grandchildren who died in the fire that engulfed their home along Quartz Hill Road are angry."I feel like the evacuation could have been handled far better there could have been a much more cautious route taken. I feel like everyone's life would have been saved." said Jason Decker, a close family friend of the deceased.The sheriff addressed those concerns today."We are looking into if they were notified there, however it's important if there's a fire danger they can evacuate any time they wish. They don't have to wait for the evacuation notice."For some of the 39,000 who have evacuated their homes and sought emergency shelter, simple things they once took for granted seem like a distant memory. The Red Cross opened two new shelters Sunday, bringing their total to 5 in the county. Many at the largest location at Shasta College are washing clothes in sinks with bar soap, and eating from paper plates and donated bagged potato chips.About 600 people call Shasta College home now, like Elainor Colleen Hooper and her husband are trying to get used to the new normal."I miss taking a shower, shampooing my hair. I can't wear any clean clothes. It'll take awhile. To get into a routine."But perhaps one of the most poignant examples of selflessness to come from the Carr Fire: The deputy who lost his home early Thursday morning.He didn't want to be identified and take attention away from the people he serves who need help more. While his home, about 15 minutes west of the Redding town center is completely leveled, the brave hero soldiers on, helping others, keeping his community safe.Shasta Community College has reached its maximum capacity. Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.