Carr Fire grows to over 95,000 acres, 6 fatalities, 600 structures burned

The fire has destroyed 536 structures and damaged 117 others. 37,000 people have been forced from their homes.
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
The fire zone stretches from Redding to French Gulch. 89,194 have burned and the fire is just 5 percent contained.
Two firefighters have died fighting the Carr Fire and three Marin County firefighters were hurt.
The death toll now stands at six after Cal Fire officials announced Sunday afternoon that another body had been found.
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
- Ashby Road & Lake Blvd
- Beltline at Oasis
- Benton & Quartz Hill Road
- Buckhorn Summit at SR 299 (Eastbound) Buenaventura at Keswick
- Buenventura & Hwy 299
- Caterpillar at Market
- Clear Creek Road & Cloverdale Lane Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit
- Elk Dr at Carnelian
- Eureka Way at Court Street
- Gas Point at Clear Creek Rd
- Gas Point Road and Foster Road
- Happy Valley Trail and Hawthorn Road
- Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit
- Iron Mountain Rd at SR 299
- Keswick Dam Boulevard at Keswick Dam Facility
- Keswick Dam Road & Quartz Hill Road
- Lake at Keswick
- Lake at Oasis
- Lake at Quartz Hill
- Lower Springs Rd at Swasey Drive
- Market at Lake
- North Market South of Lake
- North Point at Redwood
- Oasis Road & Lake Blvd
- Placer at Buenaventura
- Placer at Mule Town
- Plantina Road and Rainbow Lake Road Plantina Road and Placer Road Planting Road & Gas Point Road Railroad at Buenaventura
- Ridge Lane at SR 299
- Riviera at Howard
- SR 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit
- SR-273 at Bonnyville
- SR-273 at Branstetter
- SR-273 at Breslauer
- SR-273 at Clear Creek
- SR-273 at Kenyon
- SR-273 at Westside Rd
- Sway Drive & Placer Road
- Texas Springs at Placer
- Texas Springs Road & Honeybee Road
EVACUATION SHELTERS
- Crosspointe Community Church - 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA, 96002
- Simpson University - 2211 College View Dr, Redding, CA, 96003
- Trinity High School - 321 Victory Lane, Weaverville, CA, 96093
- Foothill High School - 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, CA, 96003
Shasta Community College has reached its maximum capacity.
ANIMAL SHELTERS
- Large Animal - Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.
- Small Animal - Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.
Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
#DEVELOPING The road to Whiskeytown where everything in sight burned by #CarrFire Flames went all the way down to the water. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/wXV2ttYj1l— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 29, 2018
#DEVELOPING The Bay Area is well represented at #CarrFire @alcofirefighter @srvfpd_sanramon @marincountyfire @CrockettFire @CHPDublin pic.twitter.com/aIVWZQDvRJ— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 30, 2018
#DEVELOPING Haven’t seen this before...just one of dozens of boats that burned and sank at a marina on #Whiskeytown Lake. #ABC7now #carrfire pic.twitter.com/wj6SyRHuIp— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 29, 2018
#DEVELOPING The Bay Area is well represented at #CarrFire @AlamedaCoFire @srvfpd_sanramon @marincountyfire @CrockettFire @CHPDublin #abc7now pic.twitter.com/WDkNe8CB9n— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 30, 2018
Not to mention @Moraga_OrindaFD I’m sure I’ve left many out...feel free to give me a shout! #CarrFire pic.twitter.com/s3SPbbZyXC— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 30, 2018
#DEVELOPING Want to know how hot the #CarrFire got at #Whiskeytown Lake? Those are kayaks that melted as they sat in water. @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/WkPE5SJZ3M— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 30, 2018
#CarrFire [update] on the situation and conditions as of this evening. You can sign up to receive the latest #CarrFire updates at https://t.co/jxqDfKJ1zW pic.twitter.com/U93hE7toLj— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 29, 2018
#DEVELOPING Remnants of life before the #CarrFire. A child’s rocking horse and lawn chairs...all that’s left of this West Redding home. pic.twitter.com/N4JiBqD1r8— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 29, 2018
#DEVELOPING A new look at the devastation near Redding. These homes didn’t burn, but many are damaged due to tremendous winds. abc7now #Carr pic.twitter.com/XI574kaxW0— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 28, 2018
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster