CARR FIRE

Carr Fire grows to over 95,000 acres, 6 fatalities, 600 structures burned

EMBED </>More Videos

The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding grew overnight to over 89,000 acres, according to Cal Fire. The fire has claimed six lives and is only five percent contained. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding has grown to at least 95,000 acres, with over 600 structures burned, according to Cal Fire. The fire has claimed six lives and is only 17 percent contained.

The fire has destroyed 536 structures and damaged 117 others. 37,000 people have been forced from their homes.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

The fire zone stretches from Redding to French Gulch. 89,194 have burned and the fire is just 5 percent contained.

Two firefighters have died fighting the Carr Fire and three Marin County firefighters were hurt.

The death toll now stands at six after Cal Fire officials announced Sunday afternoon that another body had been found.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

  • Ashby Road & Lake Blvd

  • Beltline at Oasis

  • Benton & Quartz Hill Road

  • Buckhorn Summit at SR 299 (Eastbound) Buenaventura at Keswick

  • Buenventura & Hwy 299

  • Caterpillar at Market

  • Clear Creek Road & Cloverdale Lane Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit

  • Elk Dr at Carnelian

  • Eureka Way at Court Street

  • Gas Point at Clear Creek Rd

  • Gas Point Road and Foster Road

  • Happy Valley Trail and Hawthorn Road

  • Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit

  • Iron Mountain Rd at SR 299

  • Keswick Dam Boulevard at Keswick Dam Facility

  • Keswick Dam Road & Quartz Hill Road

  • Lake at Keswick

  • Lake at Oasis

  • Lake at Quartz Hill

  • Lower Springs Rd at Swasey Drive

  • Market at Lake

  • North Market South of Lake

  • North Point at Redwood

  • Oasis Road & Lake Blvd

  • Placer at Buenaventura

  • Placer at Mule Town

  • Plantina Road and Rainbow Lake Road Plantina Road and Placer Road Planting Road & Gas Point Road Railroad at Buenaventura

  • Ridge Lane at SR 299

  • Riviera at Howard

  • SR 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit

  • SR-273 at Bonnyville

  • SR-273 at Branstetter

  • SR-273 at Breslauer

  • SR-273 at Clear Creek

  • SR-273 at Kenyon

  • SR-273 at Westside Rd

  • Sway Drive & Placer Road

  • Texas Springs at Placer

  • Texas Springs Road & Honeybee Road


EVACUATION SHELTERS

  • Crosspointe Community Church - 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA, 96002

  • Simpson University - 2211 College View Dr, Redding, CA, 96003

  • Trinity High School - 321 Victory Lane, Weaverville, CA, 96093

  • Foothill High School - 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, CA, 96003

Shasta Community College has reached its maximum capacity.

ANIMAL SHELTERS

  • Large Animal - Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.

  • Small Animal - Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.


Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Community rallies together as Carr Fire continues destructive path
14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
Community rallies together as Carr Fire continues destructive path
14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues
Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa destroys homes, prompts evacuations
Remembering the great-grandmother, 2 children who died in Carr Fire
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Show More
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
Cal Fire estimates 300 fires burning in California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
Steele Fire burning in Napa County 65 percent contained
More News