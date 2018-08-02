CARR FIRE

Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history

A cloud of wind, smoke, and fire swirls near Redding, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
More than a dozen wildfires continue to burn in California, with the Carr Fire in Shasta County still the largest.

According to Cal fire, the blaze has burned nearly 126,000 acres and is 35 percent contained.

The blaze has destroyed more than 1,500 structures, making it the sixth most destructive wildfire in state history, already.

At least six people have been killed.

For ways to help Carr Fire victims, visit this page.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

