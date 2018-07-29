REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding grew overnight to over 89,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The fire has destroyed 536 structures and damaged 117 others. 37,000 people have been forced from their homes.
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
The fire zone stretches from Redding to French Gulch. 89,194 have burned and the fire is just 5 percent contained.
Two firefighters have died fighting the Carr Fire and three Marin County firefighters were hurt.
The death toll now stands at five after a great grandmother and two children died in the fire.
New mandatory evacuation orders were issued Saturday night due to the fire.
#CarrFire [update] on the situation and conditions as of this evening. You can sign up to receive the latest #CarrFire updates at https://t.co/jxqDfKJ1zW pic.twitter.com/U93hE7toLj— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 29, 2018
#DEVELOPING Remnants of life before the #CarrFire. A child’s rocking horse and lawn chairs...all that’s left of this West Redding home. pic.twitter.com/N4JiBqD1r8— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 29, 2018
