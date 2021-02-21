Pets & Animals

Bomb squad finds 'suspicious package' is actually cat and her kittens

NEW MIAMI, Ohio -- A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

"Mom's name is Sprinkles," the note also read. "She began giving birth at 2 p.m."

A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said mother and kittens "are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed." They were being cared for at a local humane society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiobomb squadcatsbomb threat
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?
US inches closer to 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Suspect arrested in shooting of emergency responders in Antioch
SF shops take big hit due to canceled Chinese New Year Parade
Woman who lived through 1918 pandemic gets COVID vaccine
Texas store gives customers free groceries after power goes out
Volunteers give Oakland Chinatown merchants air horns for safety
Show More
COVID-19 updates: 7-day positivity rate in CA remains near 3 percent
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Pandemic's mental health burden heaviest among young adults
Newsom visits mobile vaccination sites in LA
More TOP STORIES News