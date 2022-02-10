Pets & Animals

Snowbird kitty: Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida

How Ashes got to Florida remains a mystery.
EMBED <>More Videos

Snowbird kitty: Lost cat heads home to Maine - from Florida

PORTLAND, Maine -- A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited -- nearly seven years and 1,500 miles later.

Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, said she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been located in Florida.

Ashes disappeared in 2015 during a 10th birthday celebration for her daughter.

"They looked for her for quite a while, and they sadly concluded she probably had become prey for a predator," said Janet Williams, a family friend in Florida who took temporary custody of the cat, told WABI-TV.

A veterinarian's office determined the kitty's identity, thanks to an implanted microchip. But how she got to Florida remains a mystery.

"I have interrogated her quite strictly and she is not talking," Williams said.

Ashes was being returned to Maine on Wednesday, accompanied by one of Janet Williams' friends.

Cilley said she planned to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmainefloridacatsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Despite BART's pandemic challenges, agency sees some growth
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Wanted Bay Area felon cited, released, then arrested for murder
Brush fire burns near I-280 and Hwy 101 in SF
Brush fire burns close to homes in Laguna Beach; evacuations issued
SF Giants set date to honor Buster Posey at Oracle Park
SFPD chief defends decision to back out of agreement with DA's office
Show More
Warmer temps causing increased risk of earlier wildfire season
Viral Tahoe bear video is not wake-up call about climate change
Unhoused community upset by SJ park, disc golf course proposal
Mask mandates to be lifted in almost all of Bay Area
COVID updates: Washington state to lift mask mandates
More TOP STORIES News