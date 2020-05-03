Coronavirus kindness: South Bay charity group continues drive-thru food distributions amid pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, Catholics Charities of Santa Clara County continues to operate weekly drive-thru food distributions at seven churches throughout the valley.ABC7 News went to St. Lucy in Campbell on Friday as hundreds of vehicles lined up for a box with enough food to feed a family of four for an entire week.Organizers tell us they're in the process of expanding to more churches in the coming weeks to meet the high demand for assistance. For information on how to sign-up, call (800) 984-3663.