CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brazen daytime home burglary in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo Police are looking for this man who allegedly broke into a home on Skyline Dr. two days before Thanksgiving.

Police say the man was posing as a salesman to determine which homes were empty during the holidays.

The suspect can be seen in the video talking on the phone to an alleged accomplice and looking through windows.

The man then uses a window punch to shatter the glass on a rear sliding door. He was inside the house for a short time before fleeing, police said.

Investigators say the elderly resident was home at the time and interrupted the suspect after hearing the glass breaking.

Police said burglars committing these types of crimes usually knock first to determine if a resident is home.

If the resident answers the door, the burglar gives an excuse for being at the home.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Joel Caitham at (707) 648-4280.
