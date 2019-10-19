Caught on Camera: Porch pirate takes package in Loomis

LOOMIS, Calif. (KGO) -- A porch pirate was caught on camera trying to be stealthy.Unfortunately, his smooth moves weren't enough to keep his face from being recorded.In the video, the suspect can be seen on a porch in the town of Loomis last Friday around 3:30 a.m.In the doorbell video, the suspect seems to realize he's being recorded. So, he pulls up his hood to hide his face and slowly reaches for the package from the side.Placer County Sheriff's Deputies tell us the suspect is still on the loose.