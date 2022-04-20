face mask

Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

By Curt Anderson, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Mask confusion after judge's ruling

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge's order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.

The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week.


A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its "continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health."

A federal judge in Florida had struck down the national mask mandate for mass transit on Monday, leading airlines and airports to swiftly repeal their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement.

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the court ruling Monday had put that decision on hold.


The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate would remain necessary. It said it believes the mandate is "a lawful order, well within CDC's legal authority to protect public health."

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Wednesday night that the department was filing the appeal "in light of today's assessment by the CDC that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor remains necessary to protect the public health."

After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant that prompted record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months, leading most states and cities to drop mask mandates.

But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessairport newsface maskcdcair travelcoronavirusmass transittsau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Justice Department to appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
List of Bay Area airports, public transit still requiring masks
Doctors, scientists sound off on dropped masking requirement
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 4/20 celebrations underway at SF's Hippie Hill
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CA man released after decades in prison for wrongful conviction
Crackdown on untrained dog trainers underway
List of Bay Area airports, public transit still requiring masks
Oakland A's record smallest home crowd in nearly 42 years
Dog ate your pot? Here's what vet says you should do
Show More
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Bosses don't follow their own WFH rules, survey says
California lawmakers target gunmakers, ghost guns in bills
Officials ID suspect in massive SJ Home Depot fire
New Mexico fines production company of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'
More TOP STORIES News