Coronavirus

Coronavirus: CDC releases swimming pool reopening guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Centers For Disease Control has issued some guidelines for anyone thinking of going to the pool as states relax restrictions.

It states that people should wear face coverings when possible but it is not recommended to wear them in the water because of potential breathing problems.

The same personal hygiene and etiquette is encouraged, including hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes, as well as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and shared objects.

RELATED: What to know about coronavirus and pools this summer

Limiting the number of people in common areas is also recommended to maintain distance.

CDC says lifeguards should only be focused on the pool, not worrying about whether people are wearing masks.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosafetysocial distancingcdcswimmingcoronaviruspoolcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
UCSF studies how coronavirus attacks the human heart
Unemployment benefits out of reach for gig workers, self-employed
Here's what it's like to do curbside pickup at a mall, chain store
SF resident feels like prisoner in own home as homeless tents triple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Napa Co. 1st in Bay Area allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
UCSF studies how coronavirus attacks the human heart
Unemployment benefits out of reach for gig workers, self-employed
Coronavirus cure: Bay Area scientists say they're 1 step closer
SF resident feels like prisoner in own home as homeless tents triple
Here's what it's like to do curbside pickup at a mall, chain store
Show More
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Black Friday in July? Here's what retailers predict
Reopened NorCal hair, nail salon says business is 'out of control'
More TOP STORIES News