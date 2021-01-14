covid-19

New CDC travel order could be good for industry, travel analyst says

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CDC's new order requiring international passengers entering the U.S. to have a negative COVID-19 test follows rules already in place in other countries.

"This is actually good for international travel, because it may, when the time is right, encourage more people to consider visiting the US," says Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst for Atmosphere Research Group.

In a statement, the CDC's director, Robert R. Redfield, M.D. said, "Testing does not eliminate all risk, but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations."

RELATED: 'Travel shaming' becoming new social media trend amid pandemic

At SFO, ABC7found several passengers already choosing to get tested before traveling.

"I had to make a COVID test 72 hours before departure," said Paul Rybinski, who said the company he works for required the test.

"It was actually pretty simple for us, we just came from an international flight and we had no problem getting a COVID test ," said Trask Court, who was traveling from Istanbul with his family.

"It's all for everyone's safety, I think that should be standard," said Taulib Ikharo.

One passenger said he doesn't think the new order is realistic.
"I'm not quite sure about the negative test, I think the health questionnaire is probably plenty. The testing facility could get overwhelmed."

Harteveldt says while he believes the CDC order is the right move, it could hurt the travel industry even more.

RELATED: 'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite COVID-19 outbreak

"The risk, however, is that Americans who are thinking of traveling abroad may think twice, because if they have to get a test to prove their COVID status before returning, they may say, you know what, I don't want to do that. I'll just travel somewhere within the US instead."

His advice to fellow travelers, do even more research than usual.

"So for anyone considering an international trip, before you go, I would encourage you to explore options to get the test before you return. If you can't find it, you may want to rethink your travel plans," he added.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthair travelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
South Bay residents 75 and older eligible to get vaccinated
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Girl Scouts taking contact-free delivery cookie orders via Grubhub
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Vice President Pence to visit CA naval air station Saturday
South Bay residents 75 and older eligible to get vaccinated
CA allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce COVID-19 vaccines
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
How CA lawmakers voted in Trump's 2nd impeachment
Show More
CA congressman dons 'This mask is as useless as our governor' mask
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
SF doctors push for reopening schools by Feb.1
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
Red Cross in desperate need of blood donors
More TOP STORIES News