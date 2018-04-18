EARTHQUAKE

Ceremony held honoring victims of 1906 quake in SF on 112th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco dignitaries and firefighters gathered in San Francisco today to honor thousands of people who died in the Great 1906 earthquake on the 112th anniversary of the devastating incident.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco dignitaries and firefighters gathered in San Francisco Wednesday to commemorate the 112th anniversary of the Great 1906 earthquake.

Wednesday morning's annual commemoration offered a message of preparedness as well as a tribute to the late Mayor Ed Lee.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

Sirens wailed at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact moment the quake struck the city. The early-morning ceremony was held at Lotta's Fountain and started with the telling of the devastating event and fires that followed. "We had one great leader who ultimately made sure this fountain worked. And that was Ed Lee," former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown said.

Lee was a fixture at this ceremony throughout the years. He died in December, but his memory lives on.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

A minute of silence was held in honor of the 3, 000 who died in the earthquake, followed by sirens near the exact time the massive quake hit 112 years ago.

"Ladies and gentleman we dedicate this wreath in honor of Edwin M. Lee, 43rd mayor of San Francisco and to all those who perished during the great earthquake and fire in 1906," an official said.

The group moved on to 20th and Church streets to paint a hydrant gold. It had water after the earthquake and is credited for saving the Mission District from flames.

The message Wednesday morning from firefighters and police officers was be ready because the next big one could come at anytime. "SF, 72, 72 hours. Be ready to take care of yourself for 72 hours. Stock up on your water. Stock up on your food," San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott said.

Organizers said a plaque commemorating the lives lost in 1906 will be unveiled next year.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakehistorywillie browndisasterfireed leeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ceremonies commemorate 112th anniversary of 1906 earthquake in SF
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake
New simulation shows destruction of 7.0 quake on Hayward Fault
Earthquake Bag founders discuss what you need in your emergency kit
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
EARTHQUAKE
7.0 earthquake strikes coast of Venezuela, prompting evacuations
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island, 39 dead
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
More earthquake
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News